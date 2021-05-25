PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. 38,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,435. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

