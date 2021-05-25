PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 137,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,809. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

