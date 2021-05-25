Pavion Blue Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.43. 38,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,249. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

