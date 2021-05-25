Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.28. The company had a trading volume of 93,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $446.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

