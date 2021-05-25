Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0193 on Major Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.35 million and $15,746.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00067445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.00918424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.26 or 0.09692461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

