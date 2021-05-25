Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.57

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $14.21. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1,226 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned about 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

