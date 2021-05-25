Particl (PART) Price Tops $1.60 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $8,980.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.00968389 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,813,150 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,766 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

