Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 12.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 277,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

