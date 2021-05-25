Pantos Market Capitalization Achieves $4.88 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $100,001.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00377921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00192343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003993 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.00833805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,494,540 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

