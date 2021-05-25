Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.44.

NYSE PANW opened at $364.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.95. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10,582.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

