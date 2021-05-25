Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,244.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,313.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,207.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.