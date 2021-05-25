Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $8,743,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.