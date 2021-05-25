Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,971,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,831,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $550,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 98,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

