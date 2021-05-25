Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,810 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $45,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ovintiv by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ovintiv by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,931. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

