Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

