OST (OST) Trading Down 36.4% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, OST has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $951,599.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00067670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.46 or 0.00943824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.09769934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

