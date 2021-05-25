Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Osisko Development in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RNGTF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

