Origo 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.18 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00931656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.97 or 0.09744504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.