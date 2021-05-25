ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 2,468 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Jacob Chacko sold 12 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $18,279.20.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $17,542.00.
- On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.
Shares of ORIC opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $831.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
