ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 2,468 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Jacob Chacko sold 12 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $18,279.20.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $17,542.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $831.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.58.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.