Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits Market Capitalization of $615.86 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003502 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $615.86 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

