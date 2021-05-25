Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.