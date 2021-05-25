Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 632 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. 1,157,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

