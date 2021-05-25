Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

