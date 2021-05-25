Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 119,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,563. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

