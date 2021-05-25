Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 1,695,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,311,328. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.