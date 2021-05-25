Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $332.59. 1,557,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,902,883. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.28 and its 200 day moving average is $319.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

