Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 94,769 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,324,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.74. 7,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

