Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTRK. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

OTRK stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $526.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $354,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,846 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ontrak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

