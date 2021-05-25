Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONTX opened at $7.66 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.