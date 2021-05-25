Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.54 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $1,344.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00012134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00465829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,213 coins and its circulating supply is 562,897 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

