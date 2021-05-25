Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stake Lowered by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,942. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

