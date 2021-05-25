Okta (OKTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. Okta has a 1-year low of $166.65 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.06 and a beta of 0.96.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

