Oikos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $36,654.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00362959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00181775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.08 or 0.00832649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

