Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $604.88. 277,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,382,754. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.70 billion, a PE ratio of 606.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $670.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

