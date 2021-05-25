Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,885,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $182.66. 24,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $115.15 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91.

