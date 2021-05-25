Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,925 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.49. 6,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,068. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

