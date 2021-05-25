Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.09. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,556. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

