Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

IJK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. 76,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

