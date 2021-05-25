Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,415.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,316.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,004.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

