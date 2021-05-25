Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 472 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.26. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

