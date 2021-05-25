OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.77.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

