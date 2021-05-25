Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 8,775 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.5% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.