Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 65 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,691. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.18 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.37 and its 200-day moving average is $499.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,644 shares of company stock worth $6,730,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

