Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,441 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after buying an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 38,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DD traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,838. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

