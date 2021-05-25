Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,062 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $47,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of AON traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,972. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.