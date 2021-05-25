Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Trading Down 5%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. 3,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

