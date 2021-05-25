Oakview Capital Management L.P. Sells 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,286.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,990.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

