Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,778 shares of company stock valued at $33,890,742. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

