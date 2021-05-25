NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.42. NVIDIA reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $14.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.97.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $624.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $388.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

