Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

